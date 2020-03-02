The National Assembly chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike and shut-down the National Assembly over plans by the management to dissolve the association’s executive for agitating for the implementation of the minimum wage.

The alleged sack plan, according to findings, is in connection with the continued agitation by the PASAN leadership for the new minimum wage implementation and improved staff welfare.

A source close to the association’s executive told journalists that the plan was expected to ensure that key members of the executive were suspended against the National Assembly service rules and regulations which only empowers the National Assembly Service Commission to employ, promote and discipline employees.

This, according to the source, will pave way for the installation of a new executive comprising of stooges of the management.

The source further disclosed that before now, National Assembly management has been placing various sanctions on PASAN executive members over the demand for minimum wage and improved welfare for workers.

For example, the source said that the union has been ejected from its office on the ground floor of the Senate new wing building to an unfurnished warehouse at the basement of the House of Representatives new building.

Also, a member of the executive has been issued queries and warning letters over a case the police has investigated and exonerated him of having no criminal intention.

“The battle line has been drawn between the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, National Assembly chapter and the management of National Assembly over the non-implementation of the new minimum wage and consequential adjustments provided under the Minimum Wage Act, 2019 leading to a brewing feud in the parliament again.

“The continued request for the implementation of the new minimum wage structure in the National Assembly constitutes the sins of the current executive members.

“It may interest you to note that up until this moment, most of issues pertaining to staff welfare in the National Assembly which was agreed upon during the last protest negotiation are yet to be resolved or get the attention of the management.

“They range from non-implementation of provisions in the revised conditions of service that bother on staff welfare like the upward review of non -peculiar allowance, non -release of promotion for staff promptly despite evidences of vacant senior management positions required to create vacancies for down line officers amongst others.

“The staff are also crying foul about the additional five years to retirement age which according to them will create stagnation and contradicts the Pension Act as the National Assembly is not exempted from the Act which stipulates the retirement of all civil servants at 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first,” the source alleged.