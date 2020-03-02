Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on Monday commended the Nigeria Army for their cooperation with other security agencies in tackling security challenges in the state.

The governor stated this in Asaba during the official inauguration of the headquarters of 63 Brigade, Nigeria Army and commended the Nigerian Army Engineering Corps for their efforts at transforming the brigade headquarters.

He also urged the army and other security agencies to intensify efforts in resolving the frequent disputes between farmers and herders throughout the state.

“I must truly thank the chief of army staff for bringing this brigade to Delta state. We used to be supervised by the brigade in Benin and we were excited when we heard of the approval for a brigade in Asaba.

“I thank God for the provision of funds for the realisation of this brigade and I thank you for the support because the operations of this brigade will help us to achieve greater peace in Delta state.

READ ALSO: El-Rufai reacts to Kaduna insurgency, says govt. won’t negotiate with bandits

“We have had a very warm relationship with your officers here and that of the 6 Division. As a state, we take security matters very seriously even as we meet twice a month.

“Your officers have cooperated with other sister security agencies and that has helped us in achieving the peace we enjoy in the state.

“Delta state is peaceful today, though we have had few incidences that make us sad, but with all hands on deck we will surmount all the security challenges. We will continue to support the army and other security agencies in the state as much as our finances can carry.

“We still have security challenges such as farmers-herders clashes and kidnapping which obviously is going down, but we still have a lot of work to do even though we are already working hard and we do hope that the cooperation we have had in the past will continue,” he added

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai said the establishment of the 63 Brigade of the Nigeria Army is not a coincidence, but was well thought out in view of the strategic role of the state in the economy of the country.

He said he is glad to have personally attended the inauguration of the brigade headquarters which was provided by the Delta state government.

“Let me express my profound appreciation to the Governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa for the donation of this headquarters. The establishment of this headquarters is the first critical step in the full operationalization of the brigade.

“I am aware of the critical support of the government and people of Delta state to the success of this brigade and such support has engendered good civil-military relations in the state.

“Your donation and funding of this headquarters has shown that there is good understanding of the role of security to the development of any state,” he said