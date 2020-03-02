National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has described the reports purportedly to have been issued by the NYSC Director – General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim that the February allowance of Corps Members had been channelled towards the fight against Coronavirus as fake news.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement sent to Daily Times said that “the false representation by the fabricators of that mischievous post smacks of insensitivity”.

She said that every discerning mind “knows that the press release is not true; and can never be issued by the NYSC Director – General”, even as she reiterates the Scheme’s continued commitment to prioritise the corps members welfare.

“The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to an announcement, purported to have been issued by the NYSC Director – General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim to the effect that the February allowance of Corps Members had been channelled towards the fight against Coronavirus.

“Every discerning mind knows that the press release is not true; and can never be issued by the NYSC Director – General.

“To all intents and purposes, the false representation by the fabricators of that mischievous post smacks of insensitivity. A global issue such as the Coronavirus which represents a threat to humanity should not be reduced to an object of joke.

“The Management of the National Youth Service Corps and indeed the Federal Government shall continue to accord top priority to the welfare of Corps Members.”

While urging Corps Members to disregard the ill – conceived post, she strongly admonishes mischief makers to desist from generating and circulating false stories on the Scheme as the full weight of the law shall be visited on anyone caught in the act henceforth.