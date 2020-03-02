Abuja – The Federal Ministry of Health (FHOM), has called on Nigerians not to be “hysterical ”over the Coronavirus (COVID19), urging citizens to refrain from panic and fear.

Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora, Minister for state , gave the advice on Monday in Abuja.

Mamora said that Nigerians should not get unnecessarily hysterical, rather they should embrace the advisories published by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control,(NCDC) on COVID19.

“We must refrain from panic. Undue alarm would cause more harm than good. The only information citizens should pay attention to is the one being shared by the relevant agencies.

“ Nigerians are encouraged to listen to official channels from the Fedeal Ministry of Health and the NCDC for reliable information on COVID19.

“We have been opened to providing Nigerians the information they need to protect themselves, so they should not panic or entertain fear,” he said.

He said that anyone infected with the COVID19 usually had very mild symptoms, adding that most people recovered eventually.

The minister said that the Federal Government was working round the clock to contain the spread within Nigeria and to prevent more cases from coming into the country.

He said that the four molecular laboratories for COVID19 diagnosis were working hard to ensure that suspected cases were tested within the shortest possible turnaround time.

He said that Nigerians could Prevent the spread of COVID19 by covering their mouth and nose with their bent elbow or tissue when they cough or sneeze.

“It is important for all Nigerians to show responsibility for our health.

“Personal hygiene is important to protect ourselves from COVID19 and other infectious diseases,” he said.

Mamora said that the Federal Government remained committed to protecting the health of Nigerians, while urging citizens to discontinue the spread of false and unverified information. (NAN)