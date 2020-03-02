The Andoma of Doma Kingdom in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Ahmadu Onawo has advocated the allocation of adequate time to the in-camp training of Corps Members under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

He made this suggestion when the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

He opined that the extension of period of the in-camp training of Corps Members by one or two months would help to deepen its impact.

The monarch noted the growing population of graduates being produced by Nigerian tertiary institutions even as white collar jobs remained difficult to secure.

Describing the NYSC SAED programme as laudable, Aliyu stressed the need for other stakeholders to come up with similar initiatives so as to empower the graduate youths for self-employment. He further stated that the engagement of youths in productive ventures would go a long way in promoting security in the country.

The traditional ruler, who spoke glowingly about the virtues of the Director-General, hailed him for the various feats achieved by the NYSC since his assumption of duty, and urged him to sustain his good works.

He assured of his continued support for the Scheme.

Earlier, the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, informed the monarch of the various achievements made by the NYSC since becoming its Chief Executive, including the fight against fake graduates and the reinvigoration of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

Ibrahim said though the measures taken by the Scheme had resulted in drastic reduction in the number of persons making attempts to present fake academic cerfiticates for mobilization, there was still need for other stakeholders to join in addressing the problem.

He expressed delight over the monarch’s support for NYSC, especially in the area of security and welfare of Corps Members, and called for the sustenance of the cordial working relationship between the traditional institution and the Scheme.

