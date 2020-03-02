A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced a 30-year-old mechanic, Mohammed Ahmed, to 5 months imprisonment for stealing a generator valued at N120,000.

Ahmed who resides in Kaduna was sentenced on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and theft, offences he admitted committing.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill village head in Zamfara – Police



The Magistrate, Umar Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option of N10, 000 fine and advised him to be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that Usman Shuaibu, who resides at Ungwan Sarki, reported the incident at the Kawo Police Station on Feb. 20.

According to Leo, sometime in December 2019, the complainant gave the defendant his generator valued at N120, 000 to repair for which he was charged N8, 500.

“When the complainant gave the defendant the generator and the money, he absconded with it.

“All efforts to locate him proved abortive until Feb. 20 when he was seen at Kawo Market and arrested.”

He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 288, 312 and 322 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

The prosecutor prayed the court to try the defendant summarily under Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015.