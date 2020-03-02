English Premier League giants Manchester United are the leading candidates to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Telegraph reports that United who enquired about Sancho last summer are close to agreeing on terms with Sancho with the England international expected to earn around £200k-a-week at Old Trafford.

A transfer fee of over £100m (€115m) or more (should he shine in Euro 2020) has been mooted with this being the most expensive fee transfer in the history of English football should it materialize.

Dortmund confirmed earlier in the season that United was among numerous teams that enquired about the availability of Sancho last summer but Dortmund was reluctant to let him go.

The 19-year-old will have just two years remaining on his contract come the summer and the Bundesliga giants are open to sale with reports indicating that Sancho had not been impressed by how the club has treated him this season.

The player was dropped and fined by Borussia Dortmund-after returning late from international duty-ahead of their clash with top-of-the-table Borussia Monchengladbach in October something he saw as a humiliation.

Apart from United, Sancho who has scored 14 goals and assisted a further 14 in the Champions League this season has attracted interest from Liverpool with Manchester City said to have a matching right on any future Sancho sale from Dortmund.