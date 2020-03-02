The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to commence immediate demolition of illegal structures built on sewage lines, road corridors, power lines and other illegal structures in Lokogoma.

Director of Development Control Department, Galadima Muktar, revealed this during the clearing exercise of shanties, illegal structures and unapproved developments from Apo Roundabout, through Area1 to Galadimawa Roundabout.

Recall that the removal of illegal structures at Lokogoma district commenced July last year but was suspended due the heavy rains.

Muktar explained that the clearing exercise was meant to make way for an ongoing expansion project of Ring Road 2, where there is are provisions for interchanges.

While noting that adequate sensitization has been carried before the commencement of the exercise, he said that the ongoing projects was also meant to make the area accessible.

Speaking further, he revealed that the exercise would be extended to Suncity and Sunny Vale estates, to make sure that the corridor is free from all informal activities.

Galadima however, expressed satisfaction on the level of cooperation received from residents of the area even as he assured that the exercise will be completed before the rain fully commences.

Daily Times reports that no fewer than one hundred and twenty one building constructed on water ways by developers in Lokogoma District was marked for demolition.