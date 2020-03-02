Alhaji Nasir Yahaya, member representing Daura constituency in Katsina State House of Assembly, says he has earmarked N15.4 million for the construction of three additional Islamic schools in his constituency.

Yahaya told newsmen in Daura on Monday that the projects, which would commence by next week, are to be sited at Rimin Gara, Kofar Arewa and Low cost housing extension in the metropolis.

He said that each of the schools would comprise a one block of two classrooms and on completion would be handed over to Izala and Darika Islamic groups for propagation of Islamic education.

He noted that the cost implication of two of the schools each was N5 million while that of the Low cost extention would gulp N5.4 million.

He said that the objective of the project was to increase access to Islamic education, noting that the benefiting communities had no single Islamiyya school, hence his resolve to assist them.

Yahaya commended his constituents for their support, understanding and appreciation being demonstrated on implementation of government policies and programmes.

legislator recently procured and distributed JAMB admission forms to 85 qualified indigent candidates to promote education in the area.

Yahaya also recently presented a motion before the house calling for erection of periemeter fence in some secondary schools in the area to enhance security.