Organised labour in Kebbi state has announced the immediate suspension of its strike notice, which was to take effect on Tuesday over the state government’s delay in the implementation of the national minimum wage.

Aggrieved workers in the state issued the strike notice on Februaury 27. However, state Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Umar Alhassan, said that the strike notice has been withdrawn as the state government has agreed to the workers demands.

Alhasan made the announcement when he briefed newsmen after the union’s executive council meeting in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, declaring that “the state government has agreed with our demands on minimum wage and consequential adjustment, the payment of 2019 leave grant, annual increment and payment of retirement benefits.

“The state government has agreed to set up a committee on the minimum wage and consequential adjustments, and will be inaugurated today.

“On the 2019 leave grant, the state government workers from GL 1 – 6 are going to receive their grant today.

“On the annual increment, by the end of this month our members are going to receive their payment while on retirement benefits a standing committee will commence sorting out of genuine members and process their payments soon.”

Alhassan appealed to civil servants on Grade Level 7 and above to exercise patience, saying the payment of their leave grant would commence soon.

“In as much as we want our members to have a conducive working environment and atmosphere, we will not be unmindful with the present reality of the situation.

“The civil servants on GL. 7 and above will not be getting their leave grant today, due to paucity of funds as said by the government’s representatives in the discussion.

“We have agreed that civil servants on those grade levels will get their own later,” the chairman said.