Jack Welch, the former chairman and CEO of General Electric is dead.

Jack Welch, former GE CEO, is dead

Jack Welch who was 84 years old was said to have died of renal failure on Sunday at home, surrounded by his wife, Suzy, and family, and his beloved dogs nearby.

President Donald Trump tweeted: “There was no corporate leader like “neutron” Jack,” adding his warmest sympathies “to his wonderful wife & family!”

Jack Welch was born in 1935, got his B.S. degree in chemical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois in 1960.

In 1960, Welch joined GE as a chemical engineer at its plastics division in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He was elected the company’s youngest vice president in 1972 and became vice chairman in 1979.

In 1980, the year before Welch became CEO, GE recorded revenues of roughly $26.8 billion; in 2000, the year before he left, they were nearly $130 billion. The company was one of the most valuable and the largest company in the world at the time of his retirement, up from America’s tenth largest by market cap in 1981.