The Ijaw Youths Council has expressed displeasure at the plan of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno to constitute an interim management committee instead of appointing the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the President, IYC worldwide, Pereotubo Oweilaemi, while calling on Monguno to rescind such an idea as it is unacceptable and would be resisted by Ijaw youths.

“The PAP is not a northern affair. This programme is the reason why the oil sector is experiencing peace. President Buhari should advice the national security adviser to disband that devious committee.

“We will revolt against it. Niger Delta region will not have peace, especially the oil platforms should the federal government go-ahead with this so-called committee.

“We sensed that the national security adviser, the secretary to the government of the federation and some powerful forces in the Presidency are clandestinely making moves to hijack the amnesty programme.

“We will resist it even with the last drop of our blood. The IYC will short down the oil sector if Buhari allows these desperate elements in the Presidency to hijack the amnesty programme like what they’re doing to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“Our demand is that Mr. President should for the sake of peace in the oil sector appoint a coordinator immediately from among competent Ijaw people.

“We are watching the fold of events as we will not hesitate to shut down all the oil platforms in Ijaw land. Do not blame us should there be a break -down of law and order in the region.

“Buhari’s government is provoking the Ijaw people to anger. We will not accept the government turning the amnesty programme into a northern affair in order to pay political followers. This is the height of provocation.

“We will not allow cabals in the government to take away the programme from us. That’s an invitation to anarchy. Definitely, the boys will go back to the creeks.

“We hope that President Buhari will treat this message as a warning as the consequences of the national security adviser’s action will be catastrophic to the country’s mono-economic,” Oweilaemi.