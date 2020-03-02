Former Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has advised Nigerians not to lose faith in the country`s leadership following acts of insurgency and insecurity in parts of the country.

He gave the advice on Sunday in Abuja while speaking with newsmen on the sideline of a meeting organised by Adamawa Community Association, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter.

Ribadu noted that Adamawa was at the centre of the whole crisis which he described as a tragedy.

“If your community happens to be at the centre of it, it is a terrible experience, we have gone through terrible experience; we have witnessed worst times than what it is today,’’ he said.

He said at a point, most parts of the state were under the control of insurgents which caused lots of damage to its people who were able to confront the situation later.

Ribadu said for four years now, no part of the state is occupied by insurgents, adding that though communities bordering where the terrorist were, were still being taken advantage of.

“Fighting terrorism is not something you will have instant victory, it takes a while, it is a process, if you are lucky, it comes and goes, sometimes it drags.

“But ultimately, they will be defeated because they are evil and there is no room for evil to have permanent victory over good, it is a matter of time.

“What we urge people, is to continue to pray and have faith in our communities, believe in one another and never allow bad people to divide us.

“Their intention is to cause problems for us, they want to continue to bring division between us, within our people, religion and ethnic groups.

“We should say no with one voice; that we will not allow it, it is a matter of time. By God`s grace, we will definitely defeat evil,’’ He said.

On the call that security chiefs should be relieved of their duties, Ribadu said that changing service chiefs was not the solution to the country`s security challenges.

He, therefore, appealed to Nigerians for understanding, support and cooperation, adding that they should work with the country`s leaders.

Ribadu added that creating division and misunderstanding among the people was certainly not the way forward at this point in time.

“What matters is for us to continue to support our government, whatever they are doing, I believe is in the best interest of our country and the safety and security of the people,” he said.

The association had met to dissolve its executive members and to elect new ones.

Ribadu said he was proud of the association for working in unity and working as a big family.

He commended the organisers of the event for ensuring a rancour free exercise, adding that “as Nigerians, we are one and should understand that whatever happens in the country would affect every citizens”.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Bawuro Yahaya, Board Chairman Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration emerged as unopposed President of the Adamawa Community Association FCT.

Yahaya, who stressed the need for unity and love among members of the community, was a former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Environment.

Mr Emmanuel Bakora also emerged as Vice President of the association.