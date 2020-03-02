Again, the Supreme Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the application seeking a review of its Judgment on Imo State Governorship election to tomorrow, March 3, 2020.

The matter which was slated for hearing this morning could not proceed as the respondent /applicant counsel Kanu Agabi (SAN) informed the court that he was served with a process this morning in the court room by the respondent counsel Damain Dodo (SAN).

Agabi SAN said he need to respond to the process and pleaded with the court to allow them come back tomorrow March 3.

In his respond Dodo (SAN) said that he was served with the applicants process on point on Friday and the earliest possible time to respond to it was this morning.

He said however that he is ready a d would want the matter to proceed to hearing. Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, T.M Inuwa also told the Court that the matter should go on .

In a brief ruling , the presiding justice and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad adjourned the matter to tomorrow.

Daily Times recalled that the matter which had earlier been slated for hearing on February 18, 2020 was on that day adjourned to March 2, 2020.

Same members of the panel of the Supreme Court that declared Senator Hope Uzodinma the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Gov’ship election held on March 9, 2019 are hearing the application challenging the February 14 judgment yesterday.