The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has charged its junior and middle-cadre officers to work toward enhancing their operational planning skills to be able to tackle insurgency and other emerging security challenges.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, gave the charge on Monday in Enugu, while declaring open a five-day division’s operations planning cadre for the year.

Adegboye said that the annual event in the division’s training calendar was designed to enhance the operational planning skills of officers to enable them to conform to best global standard practices in planning joint and single service operations.

“This year’s cadre is also intended to create avenue for subalterns and majors in the division and their equivalent in sister-services of the armed forces to get acquainted with the planning process in the Nigeria Army.

“It is hoped that they would find this opportunity useful and beneficial. As officers, who are directly involved in operational planning in your various formations/units/service, you are the main drivers of the armed forces of Nigeria’s efforts at responding to the current security challenges facing the nation.

“Therefore, your selection to participate in this event is not by accident. This forum provides one of the suitable platforms to jointly revise and update your operational planning skills in order to realize the noble vision of the chief of army staff.

“I therefore, charge you all to approach this cadre with all the seriousness it deserves,” the GOC said.

According to him, the topics have been carefully selected by experienced senior officers, who have had the unique privilege to learn and teach manoeuvres approach to warfare at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

He further urged the participants to engage in brainstorming on tactical exercises on estimate process and make group presentations to round-off the cadre.

“I am optimistic that this cadre will be a rewarding experience, judging from the topics and the calibre of resource persons invited to conduct the exercise. You should, therefore, look forward to a most educative and professionally rewarding cadre,” he added.

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Ajegunle residents, schools tasked on good hygiene

He thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, for his generosity in providing the resources for the training in the face of competing demands on scarce resources of the Nigerian Army.

Participants at the training were junior and middle level officers drawn from the units under the 82 Division, 82 Division Garrison, 13 Brigade, Calabar, 14 Brigade, Ohafia and 34 Artillery Brigade, Owerri as well as members of other sister-security agencies within the 82 Division area of responsibility.

The training, which started on March 2 will end on March 6.