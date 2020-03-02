A delegation from the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Saddique Abubakar, on Monday arrived Yola to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the recent insurgents ttack on Garkida town, Gombi Local Government Area.

The delegation was led by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Chief of Training and Operations, AVM James Gwani.

Gwani told newsmen shortly after a closed door security meeting with Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri that the delegation was on the directive of CAS to come and console the governor and people on the attack in Garkida and to assure them of NAF commitment to providing security in the state.

“We are here in Yola on the instruction of CAS who was supposed to have come himself but unfortunately other demands had made it impossible for him.

“He directed me and team of officers from the headquarters to visit the unit here on operational visit and to also visit His Excellency the Governor to condole with him and commiserate with him and the people of Adamawa on the unfortunate incident that happened in Garkida.

“And also to reassure His Excellency that the NAF would continue to work assiduously in concert with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that we do the best that we can do to continue to secure our people,” Gwani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other officers on the NAF delegation included AVM Ademola Durotoye (Director Logistics), Air Commodore Ilemobola Abiola (Director Works), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola (Director of Public Relations and Information), Air Commodore Muhammed Yusuf (Commander 153 BSG) and Air Commodore Chibueze Nwankwo.