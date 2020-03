A regional administration in France has announced the closure of more than 100 schools in the Oise region, affecting more than 28,000 students, the Academie d’Amiens said.

These schools were closed as part of precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus.

Ten high schools, 11 middle schools and 87 primary schools have been shut from today until March 14.