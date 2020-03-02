The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. William Alo, has disclosed that plans have been concluded for the establishment of a sectoral guideline for the health sector.

He made this known at a stakeholders’ meeting for the Development of Guidelines for the Health Sector in Abuja.

Describing a functional health system as akin to productive and functional workforce which according to him is a catalyst for the growth and development of the Nation’s economy, he said that “it is common knowledge that a healthy nation is a wealthy one and no country can achieve this without a harmonious and peaceful working relationship within its industrial space”.

Speaking further, he maintained that the meeting couldn’t have come at a better time than now, considering the enormous challenges facing the health sector which has become inimical to the promotion of industrial relations, peace and harmony in the health sector.

He, therefore, urged the stakeholders to fully participate in the discussions as their contributions at the meeting will proffer solutions to rebuild and strengthen the health institutions to achieve the objectives for which they were established by the Government.

Earlier in her welcome address, Director, Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations (TUSIR), Mrs. Omoabie Akpan also described the sector as a panacea to National Development saying, “if you are not healthy, you cannot be productive”.

She said that it was imperative for the government to develop guidelines that will enhance sustainable industrial peace and harmony in the sector since it has been identified as one of the sectors that are prone to industrial crisis.

In their separate goodwill messages, drawn from the Federal Ministry of Health, Employee Industrial Relations, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and a Representative of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, the ministry received commendations for the initiative even as the also enjoined all stakeholders to be steadfast in the process as the guidelines will help in fostering unity, peace and harmony in the sector.