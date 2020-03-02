The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced one-day training programme for about 50 newly recruited staff of the administration, on procurement processes and procedures.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training programme in Abuja yesterday, Director of Procurement Department, Ibrahim Ibrahim Gusau, explained that the training was meant to equip the new staff on basic procurement process.

“So, we are having this induction/training programme for our new staff so as to equip them on basic procurement process. So that they would know what they will do when they get to their various areas of posting.

We also want to train them so that they don’t go there to tarnish the image of the authorities. We want to make sure that they are fully trained and are ready to take the exams.”

Gusau also advised the new staff to be law-abiding, serious on the job and to consult higher authorities when need such arises, adding that the new staff would be posted to their new offices immediately after their training.

One of the trainees, Steve Omaku, said they have been expecting and waiting for such training for a long time, adding that the experience has been very informative and educative.

