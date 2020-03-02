The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the demolition of illegal structures built on sewage lines, road corridors, power lines and other illegal structures in Lokogoma District.

Director of Development Control Department, Galadima Muktar, revealed this during the clearing of shanties, illegal structures and unapproved developments from Apo Roundabout, through Area1 to Galadimawa Roundabout.

Norwegian envoy appeals against re-pollution of Ogoniland

Our reporter recalls that the removal of illegal structures at Lokogoma District commenced in July last year, but was suspended due to the heavy rains.

Muktar explained that the clearing exercise is meant to make way for an ongoing expansion project of Ring Road 2, including provision for an inter-change.

While noting that adequate sensitization has been carried before the commencement of the demolition exercise, he said that the ongoing project is also meant to make the area accessible.

Speaking further, he revealed that the exercise would be extended to Sun City and Sunny Vale estates to make sure that the corridor is free from all informal activities.

Galadima however, expressed satisfaction on the level of cooperation received from residents of the area even as he assured that the exercise will be completed before the rainy season begins.

Daily Times reports that no fewer than 121 buildings constructed on waterways by developers in Lokogoma District have been marked for demolition.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has pledged to support states seeking to upgrade their geographic information system for efficient land administration.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello made the pledge when a delegation led by the commissioner for lands and survey of Adamawa state paid him a courtesy visit.

The minister said that it has been the policy of the FCT to assist other sub-nationals in the country in the upgrade of their land management processes.

Earlier, the Adamawa State Commissioner of Lands and Survey Alhaji Ibrahim Yayaji, said that his delegation is in the FCT to seek for technical support for the upgrading of the state’s geographic information system.