Egypt and Algeria reported new confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, increasing the number of recorded patients in Africa.

The Health Ministry in Algeria said, a 53-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter have tested positively for the new coronavirus.

It said they live in the city of Blida, some 50 km south-west of the capital, Algiers.

The ministry said they recently hosted a man, 83, and his daughter visiting from France, who were tested positive for coronavirus after their return to France, prompting the health authorities in Algeria to test the hosts.

Only one case had been previously reported in Algeria.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Health Ministry said a foreigner has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the second case in the country.

The ministry did not reveal the person’s nationality.

It added that the first person has recovered and has been released from the isolation hospital.

Nigeria is the third country in Africa that has reported a confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

The coronavirus first came to light in China in December and has since been spreading around the world since the general population has no immunity to it.

Some afflicted develop the pneumonia-like disease Covid-19, which seems to be especially deadly for those with pre-existing lung problems.

(dpa/NAN)