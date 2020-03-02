The Department of State Services (DSS) says it is not laying siege on Premium Times and has not hacked the phone of any of its staff.

Public Relations Officer of the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Afunanya said reports in some sections of the media that the service was laying siege on Premium Times and had hacked the phones of one of its staff were not true.

According to him, it is unfounded and a needless sensationalism because there is no such operation at the moment by the service.

“If there is any need for the DSS to discharge its duty, it sure has to do that with every sense of decency and in accordance with laid down procedures.

“The service is not anywhere near the media organisation and therefore, the report should be disregarded,” he said.