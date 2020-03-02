The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has commenced training of all cadres of healthcare and allied workers on safety and precautionary measures against coronavirus..





Norwegian envoy appeals against re-pollution of Ogoniland

Ibadan – The University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has commenced training of all cadres of healthcare and allied workers on safety and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

The Federal Ministry of Health had on Feb. 28 confirmed the first case of COVID-19 as concerns about a disease deepened.

Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, Chief Medical Director, UCH, said that over 200 of the hospital’s staff had already undergone training on safe management and control of coronavirus in emergency.

“UCH is not doing bad and some steps have been taken which includes the ongoing training of our staff.

“We have an Emergency Response Committee which has been active since we had a suspected Lassa Fever case on admission.

“We have a designated isolation Ward and have increase awareness among our staff.

“If you look around the hospital you will notice that hand basins have been installed in strategic location to promote hand hygiene,” he said.

Dr Kemi Adekanbi, a Consultant Infectious Disease Physician, said that hand washing was the single most effective measure in prevention of an infectious disease like COVID-19.

Adekanbi said that the hospital, as part of its preparedness, had training session with the Oyo State Ministry of Health and stocked Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

According to her the training of the healthcare workers included how infectious diseases are transmitted, how to assess the risk of infection and also basic hygiene measures to protect against infection. (NAN)