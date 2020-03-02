The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has added more thermal screeners at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, , Lagos for the intensive and thorough screening of all arriving passengers.

This is just as the airport authority is insisting that all arriving passengers must ensure that they correctly fill forms given to them at the airport by officials monitoring the health status of passengers.

Airport Manager, Mrs. Victoria Shin – Aba while speaking with reporters in Lagos, said the thermal cameras have been increased to ensure every passenger is well screened and no one escapes screening.

She noted that with more cameras to capture the temperature of passengers, it will help to reduce the long queues and attend to all the passengers, stating that “we have increased it so that we don’t keep people on queues and nobody escapes being screened.”

Shin – Aba said the authority in collaboration with other concerned government agencies including the airlines ensure that forms given to the passengers to fill their itinerary are correctly filled in the event there is a problem, they will know how to reach the passenger.

She noted that these forms are carefully analyzed by all the partners in this recent development to ascertain the information documented is accurate.

“By the time they pick the form and analyze them so that they follow up on people they know has something to do with China; they follow them up through telephone, through their address, through the local government and now it is more intensified,” the airport manager said.

The airport manager assured that if there is a confirmed case, the airport authority has in place an area where such a person can be attended to.

“When we have a suspected case, we have quarantine areas where we can quarantine the passenger for some time and if it is a confirmed case of someone coming in from a flight, we have another quarantine area on the tarmac so the person doesn’t even have to get into the terminal to mix with other passengers,” she added.