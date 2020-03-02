Lagos – Rep. Taiwo Kolawole, representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency in the House of Representatives, has urged Lagos residents to maintain proper hygiene and eat more fruits and vegetables to boost their immunity against Coronavirus.

Kolawole Monday in Lagos that eating fruits, vegetables and maintaining good and proper hygiene could also help in defeating the deadly virus.

“With the strange virus in the country, I appeal to our people to be calm.

“We have experienced it once when a foreigner came to the country with similar case of virus and it was defeated totally.

“This is not our disease, it is alien to our soil; the last time we had such experience, it was defeated with the Lagos State directive and proactive measures put in place.

“Likewise now, efforts have been put in place by the state government to ensure that the virus was not spread to the larger society.

“That is why we are advising people to be conscious of environmental sanitation, maintain good hygiene by washing their hands regularly and eat balance diet to strengthen their immunity,” he said.

Kolawole also urged schools management, both Primary and Secondary in the state to be proactive in preventing the spread of the virus in their various schools.

According to him, schools should provide essential facilities for the students to prevent recurrence and ensure that facilities are available for visitors to wash and sanitised their hands before entering the schools.

“This is a serious issue, especially in the school system, school managements must, therefore, be proactive enough to prevent spreading of the virus among their pupils.

“A running water system with sanitisers should be provided to avoid and prevent spreading of the virus from any angle it may want to come from into the school environments,” he added.

The lawmaker also advised the banking sector and bigger organisations that welcome large crowd on daily basis to ensure that facilities were in place to determine customers’ temperatures at their entrances.

“This is a collective responsibility and all hands must be on deck to fight and conquer the strange deadly virus in our country,” he said.

NAN reports that an Italian citizen working in Nigeria was tested positive for the virus on Thursday after falling ill following his arrival in Lagos from Milan in Northern Italy, an area that has emerged as Europe’s coronavirus hotspot.

According to health officials,the man has since been quarantined at a special hospital in Yaba, Lagos, and is said to be “clinically stable” and has not developed any serious symptoms. (NAN)