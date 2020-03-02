Lagos – A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Monday ordered that a 28-year-old man, Yakubu Afonla, who allegedly defiled a neighbour’s four-year-old daughter , be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre,

The police charged Afonla with defilement.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat gave the order pending when the case would be filed at the Ikeja Special and Sexual Offences Court.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until May 21.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi,had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 11 at Balogun Street, Iju Ishaga area of Lagos State.

He alleged that the defendant defiled his neighbour’s daughter by inserting his penis inside her vagina.

Emuerhi said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After listening to the charge against him, the defendant pleaded not guilty. (NAN)