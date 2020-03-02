The management of Lagos Airport Hotel Limited, Ikeja, says the Italian alleged to have brought the coronavirus into the country did not sleep in its hotel.

There had been media reports that the Italian, who was on a business trip to Lafarge Plc, had lodged at the hotel in Lagos.

But Mr Kayode Bakare, the Managing Director of Lagos Airport Hotel Ltd, said in a statement on Monday that the Italian never lodged at the hotel.

” The management of Lagos Airport Hotel Limited, Ikeja, wishes to state categorically that at no time did the Italian who was in Nigeria on a business meeting to Lafarge Plc lodge at Lagos Airport Hotel Limited, Ikeja.

” The hotel’s manifest for Monday, 24th February, 2020, when the Italian arrived Nigeria and indeed for the entire week is there for anyone to crosscheck,” he said.

Bakare urged Nigerians, especially the hotel’s customers, to ignore the reports that the Italian was lodged in the hotel.

He also assured the patrons of the hotel of the management’s determination to ensure their safety at all times.