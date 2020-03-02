China reported 202 new coronavirus infections and 42 deaths over the past day, bringing up the total number of cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in mainland China to 80,026, authorities said Monday.Meanwhile, South Korea saw another spike in cases of the virus, with 476 new infections bringing the total count to 4,212, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of deaths from the disease in mainland China reached 2,912, according to the National Health Commission, while four new deaths in South Korea brought the death toll in the country up to 22.

In China, more than half of the patients who fell ill from the virus since the outbreak have now recovered, according to official information.

The South Korean outbreak, the largest outside China where the novel coronavirus began spreading in December 2019, is mainly concentrated in the south-eastern city of Daegu and its surroundings in North Gyeongsang Province.

Out of the new cases 446 were reported in the province, including 377 in the city of Daegu.

The cases mostly come from followers of the Christian sect Shincheonji Church, which has ties to China.

While the disease is spreading at a slower pace in China, according to official data, infections in places such as South Korea and Italy where authorities reported a 50 per cent jump in cases to 1,694 were soaring.

In Indonesia a mother and her daughter are the first confirmed cases of the new COVID-19, President Joko Widodo said.

`This morning I received information from the Health Ministry that the mother and her daughter have tested positive for the coronavirus,’’Joko told reporters.

The two had contact with a Japanese tourist who had the virus, the president said.

More than 200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Japan, including five deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

The new coronavirus has spread to countries across the globe and killed more than 2,900 people worldwide since the outbreak began in the city of Wuhan in Hubei in December.