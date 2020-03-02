Australian Grand Prix organizers insisted on Monday that the opening round of the 2020 Formula 1 season would go ahead as planned on Sunday March 15, despite concerns about the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“We are all systems go and gearing up for the 25th Formula 1 race in Melbourne next week,” Australian GP CEO Andrew Westacott said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev



He added that the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has robust health, safety and emergency management arrangements in place at each event and we are working collaboratively with health agencies and related government and emergency services organizations in addressing this matter.