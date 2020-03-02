…vows to prevent spread

…Says, all suspected 19 cases in Jos negative

The Federal Government has said there was no new case of COVID-19 otherwise known as Coronavirus, in the country.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire who made this known while addressing a news conference on Monday in Abuja, pledged the government’s readiness to deploy all available resources at its disposal in forestalling a further spread of the disease beyond the confirmed case of an Italian presently being managed in Lagos.

Ehanire who noted that the driver of the Italian had been identified and under close observation, also disclosed that 19 persons in Lagos and 39 in Ogun State identified through contact tracing, were currently on self quarantine and under close supervision.

According to him, the four Chinese men in Wase Plateau State who were suspected to have coronavirus have been confirmed negative. He added that they were still under self quarantine and observation.

While noting that the use of face masks in Nigeria was not necessary at the moment, he insisted that all international passengers coming into Nigeria were passively screened for possible symptoms of coronavirus through temperature scanners.

Ehanire who urged Nigerians to remain calm and ensure they practice good hygiene of hand washing and respiratory etiquette by coughing and sneezing into their elbows, disclosed that the Italian was in stable condition.