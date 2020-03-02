British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to marry again to his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds.

Carrie Symonds and Johnson are reported to be expecting their first child.

Symonds put rumours to rest on her private Instagram profile, writing: “We got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.”

According to The Telegraph, Johnson will become the first British prime minister in around 200 years to marry while in office.

This isn’t the couple’s first time making history. Last year, it was widely reported that they were the first unmarried couple to move into the prime minister’s official residence at 10 Downing Street.

An early summer birth would suggest the new arrival was conceived during the Autumn, around the time that the October 31 Brexit deadline was extended.

Mr Johnson, 55, had four children – all adults now – with his estranged spouse Marina Wheeler and a love child who was conceived during an affair with property developer Helen Macintyre.