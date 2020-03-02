The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has lashed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as being morally unfit to condemn the economy policies of the President Muhammadu Buhari – led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

According to the BMO, it is unfortunate that the PDP still has the effrontery to speak on the Nigerian economy, given the mess created by the same party while it was in power.

Responding to the PDP’s comment that Nigeria is sliding into bankruptcy under Buhari, it said such a statement is baseless, ill-founded, sheer noise -making and irresponsible because it lacks substance.

“It was under the yoke and burden of 16 years of the PDP rule that Nigeria almost became bankrupt, chiefly because of corruption and incompetence, the root of what we are contending with at this time,” said the group.

The BMO in a statement signed by Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Madueke, chairman and secretary respectively, said the PDP’s corrupt, inefficient and undisciplined attitude towards governance led the country into almost becoming a failed state.

“Fact is Nigeria would have become a failed state if President Buhari had not been elected in 2015. Crude oil was selling for over $100 per barrel over a period of three years (2011 – 2014).

“We were producing more than 2.2 million barrels of crude oil per day and Nigeria was making a lot of money, but the PDP government wasted the billions of dollars from the oil boom of that era without tangible infrastructure to show for it.

“It is the same government PDP claims is sliding Nigeria into bankruptcy that is completing PDP abandoned projects. PDP could not complete even its own headquarters, for which it raised over N26 billion due to its corrupt practices.

“It is this same Buhari administration that has now commenced legacy projects that have been on the drawing board, some for more than 40 years.

“Among these projects is the second Niger Bridge which is now certified to be at more than 30 per cent completion, Ajaokuta Steel Complex is also nearing completion and Mambila power project has now taken off because there is the fund for it.

“We are not saying there is so much money, but that the little we have, government is delivering more efficiently,” the pro-Buhari group added.