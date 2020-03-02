Nigerian Anthony Joshua will face Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seat stadium on 20 June.

Pulev on Monday confirmed the fight against the world IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight.

“The contract is already officially signed,” the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion wrote on his Facebook page. “I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am.”

Joshua, 30, beat Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back the world titles Ruiz had taken from him at Madison Square Gardens six months earlier.

Known as “The Cobra”, Pulev challenged for the IBF world heavyweight title in 2014, losing against Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg on a fifth-round knockout.

He pulled out of a scheduled meeting with the Briton in 2017 because of injury.

Joshua last fought in London in September 2018 when he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. If Joshua beats Pulev he could be in line for an all-British title unification fight against Tyson Fury.