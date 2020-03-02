The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo at the weekend called for healthy rivalry among the various ethnic groups in the country.

He said that it is such rivalry that can lead to the exchange of ideas and incubation of better ideas, asserting that “it is a great thing to borrow ideas from others tribes, use them and make them better than it was originally.”

The monarch said this at the 34th edition of the Lisabi Cultural Festival held at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta.

Speaking at the event, Ogun state Governor, Dapo Abiodun assured the people of Egbaland that his administration would ensure the timely completion of the Ake palace pavilion currently under construction at the palace of the Alake of Egbaland.

The governor said this would be done with the view of giving the people an atmosphere of comfort and pride anytime the people come together to have the yearly extravaganza or any other cultural show.

His administration, he said, would ensure that the celebration of Lisabi festival is done in grand style and appreciated the sons and daughters of Egbaland in the Diaspora for not losing touch with their root.

“This is a celebration of our rich culture and heritage. It is a celebration of someone who was very bold and patriotic, someone who defended the Egba people and fought wars and won wars on behalf of the Egba people. We must celebrate this occasion in style.

“Henceforth, it must be celebrated in the Ogun standard way. By the grace of God, we will ensure that by this time next year when we are celebrating another Lisabi Day, it will be in the comfort of a finished and a first class five -star pavilion,” he said.

Gov. Abiodun while urging the people of the state to be patriotic, selfless and to imbibe the virtues of the late Lisabi, said that the people of the state should remember and owe their essence to the sacrifices and heroic deeds of their past heroes.

The governor also disclosed that his administration would continue to ensure even development in the state, reiterating that his administration will ensure that the grassroots are developed in line with its people- centered framework.

Earlier, the Aare Ona Kakanofo of Yoruba land, Otunba Gani Adams urged the state government to help rehabilitate the access road leading to the Lisabi groove, while urging the people of Egbaland to come together and celebrate the bravery of Lisabi.

Adams while calling on the state government to develop its tourist attractions, appreciated the state governor for gracing the occasion, saying that his presence speaks a lot about his support for the festival.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in the state, Dr. Toyin Taiwo said that the ministry would not rest on its oars until it ensures that tourist sites in the state wear a new look, adding that the ministry is aiming to ensure that all its tourist sites attain international standards.