The Alake of Egba land, Oba Adedokun Gbadebo and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams have appealed to governors of South West states to embrace regional integration to enhance the economy of the South West.

The duo made the appeal at the weekend, during the 2020 edition of Olumo Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The Egba monarch also expressed his appreciation to the Aare Onakakanfo for making the giant strides in cultural promotion as well as ensuring peace across the region.

The Egba Monarch added that the Olumo Festival will continue to be the pride of the Egba people.

“I appreciate Aare for ensuring peace. When I got the information about Aare’s effort on Amotekun, I was relieved because the OPC under his leadership had saved the nation from those that involved in the illegal act of bunkering while protecting the pipelines.

“He is always visible at events that had to do with promotion of Yoruba cultural identity and heritage.

“Whoever fails to promote his or her culture is like an animal; therefore, we must join Aare Gani Adams, in his effort to sustain the cultural heritage of our forefathers.”

Aare Gani Adams, in his remarks, said the success recorded so far with Amotekun project across the South West has vindicated the Yorubas that there is power in unity. He spoke about regional integration across the South West, adding that Yorubas have made significant progress through operation Amotekun.

“If there is an effective regional integration in the power sector, the problem we are facing now in the country with the power generation will be a thing of the past. It is sad that the privatisation of the power sector had rather than becoming a blessing has turned out to be a curse. We all know how much we pay as bills on monthly basis. The bill is always on the high side.

“We also need regional integration on transportation sector across the South West. Building the rail transportation system will enhance trade across the region. And with stable rail transport system, the region will definitely become the business hub for foreign investors.

“Whatever we can do to build our rail system across the South West will always be in the overall interest of the entire region. This is the way to go. The South West governments have what it takes to make this a reality.

“They can only complement the effort of the Federal Government to initiate a policy direction that will make our region the most efficient in Nigeria.”

The Aareonakakanfo further stated that he and other traditional rulers in the South West would be willing to support the initiative if it was done properly.

“I am ready to support this initiative as I have done with the Amotekun project. Our monarchs across the South West are also ready to support any idea that can bring development and growth to the region. This is what we need now.”

The Yoruba leader however, urged the Ogun State government to emulate the former governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, who rehabilitated the Olumo Rock, saying, “Governor Dapo Abiodun needs to give a face-lift to the Lisabi groove.”

“About twenty thousand people are here today and many of them are tourists and cultural enthusiasts. They all have injected several millions into the economy of Ogun State and that will enhance the economic fortunes of the state.”

Guest lecturer at the event, Mr. Nurudeen Sodipe spoke about the act of sustaining the Yoruba culture and heritage. He explained that the Yoruba culture is one of the best in the world, stressing that the best idea is to promote everything that has to do with the Yoruba culture and tradition.

“What Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland is doing now is to encourage us to know how best to promote the Yoruba culture.”

Other traditional rulers present at the event includes: the Olu of Itori, Oba Fatai Akamo, Alagura of Gbagura, Saburi, Babajide Isola Bakre, the Owode of Egba, Oba Kolawole Sowemimo, and all the Egba in Council among others.