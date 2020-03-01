A Zamfara-based political pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has debunked claims that 41 chieftains of All Progressives Congress (APC) including relatives of former Governor Abdul’aziz Yari, defected in Talata Mafara Local Government Area to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The group in a statement by its Secretary, Musa Gusau, described the claims as misleading and conceived to ridicule Yari, whom it described as the leader of APC in the state.

The statement reads:”The people of Zamfara state have rejected the PDP and all that it represents. Hence, in the face of imminent defeat, the PDP resorted to lying. While Zamfara PDP lies about APC members’ defection to the PDP, the APC is consolidating for victory at the Supreme Court.





“While the PDP wallows in lies, the leader of Zamfara APC, Abdul’aziz Yari, is focused on bettering the lives of APC supporters, addressing internal crisis of APC, revamping the structure in Zamfara APC, restoring our hopes in the APC and confronting the challenges we face as a party.

“As usual, Zamfara PDP is continuing with its series of lies against Yari and the APC in Zamfara This time, they claimed 41 APC chieftains including Yari’s relatives defected from APC to PDP in Talata Mafara, the home town of Yari.

“The questions we need to first ask Zamfara PDP about the so-called defection of 41 APC members are which among the so-called defectors can be regarded as a strong politician with structures in Talata-Mafara?

“Who among them is even part of the APC local government party structure in Talata-Mafara? Why has Zamfara PDP refused to mention the names of these so-called 41 chieftains of APC they have received as defectors from APC in Talata-Mafara?

“Why have they not mentioned the name of any of Yari’s relatives or family member who defected to PDP in Talata-Mafara? It’s obvious that people are using defection strategy to deceive Governor Bello Matawalle and Zamfara PDP.

“In clear terms, no APC member in Talata-Mafara dumped the party and joined the PDP. In fact, just of recent, all the APC party chieftains from Talata-Mafara Local Government Area visited Yari just to let him know that they are still committed to the party.”

