Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state at the weekend donated N10 million to widows of fallen soldiers to improve their businesses and welfare.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made the donation at the 82 Division 2019 West African Social Activities (WASA) held at the division’s parade ground, Abakpa Military Cantonment, Enugu.

The governor also reiterated the commitment of the state government in supporting the Nigerian Army and ensuring that the army achieved its constitutional mandate.

“WASA provides avenue for officers, soldiers, their families, friends and well-wishers to come together, relax and enjoy the rich culture and heritage of the country.

“Enugu state has a long lasting relationship with the Nigerian Army and the army had been instrumental to the enviable positive security record of the state.

“I must commend the chief of army staff and the general officer commanding the division for providing security to the state. The 2019 general elections success in the state is attributable to the robust support of the Nigerian Army.

“Your efforts to provide security in the state and sacrifices you pay daily to keep the country secured are highly appreciated,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers’ Council of Enugu state, Lawrence Agubuzu, called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army as security is everybody’s business.

Agubuzu noted that the army needs the moral and spiritual support of all Nigerians to deal decisively with the myriad of security challenges confronting the country.

GOC of 82 Division, Maj. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye, thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Burutai, for his fatherly support which led to the successes recorded by the division.

Adegboye also lauded the army chief for the payment of the death benefits of fallen soldiers, adding that he was committed to ensuring that death benefits is paid to assist the families of fallen soldiers in the division.

He said: “In 2019, various training programmes, exercises and sporting activities were conducted with resounding successes. ‘Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’ was a huge success and it had helped to chase criminals out of the division’s area of responsibility.

“We also did a lot of infrastructural work, which included renovating existing structures in the barrack; putting new medical and office facilities meant to improve personnel output generally.’’