The former Deputy Governor of Ondo state, Lazeez Oluboyo and his supporters have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Oluboyo and others decampees were received by the state’s APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, at a ceremony in Akure.

Welcoming the decampees, Adetimehin said that he was happy with the numerous developmental programmes of the APC led administration in the state, stating that the APC was a progressive party that has endeared itself to the people.

According to him, there is no other political party in the state apart from APC, boasting that the state has witnessed tremendous development in industrialisation.

“The last time we had industries in Ondo state was during late Gov. Adekunle Ajasin’s administration, but Gov. Akeredolu has established no less than four industries in Ore,” he said.

Adetimehin enjoined the decampees to make good inputs in the APC, saying that the APC does not discriminate, but would give them equal treatment.

” It is your work that will determine your positions in the APC,” he said.

Minister of State for Niger Delta, Tayo Alasoadura, thanked the people of the state for supporting the administration in the last three years, noting that the administration has done remarkably well for continuity.

Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, appreciated the support received by the administration from the people of the state, adding that people have seen the light in APC.

House of Representatives member, Rep. Timehin Adelegbe, representing Ose/Owo Federal Constituency, asked the party faithful to go back to their different wards and work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in the coming governorship election.

Rep. Adelegbe promised that his constituency would give 100 per cent vote to the APC all the time.

Oluboyo described Gov. Akeredolu as a man of integrity and straightforwardness, and assured the governor of adding value to the APC.

“We believe in leadership of Gov. Akeredolu and of Adetimehin. Mr. Governor, I will work with you with all sincerity,” he said.

Gov. Akeredolu, who welcomed the new members, said he was glad about the former PDP members joining the APC and promised that all would be treated according to their work in the party.

“With this new calibre of people today coming to APC, it means we are moving forward and I know that Adams Oshiomhole, our national chairman will be happy as well.

” We don’t discriminate in our party. Bamidele Oleyelogun decamped from Labour Party and he became a speaker of the state House of Assembly. And Agboola came from another party and he is today deputy governor,” he said.