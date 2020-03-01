The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the appointment of 40 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) on Gender Issues.

Obaseki

Special Adviser to the Governor on Gender Issues, Ms. Efosa Uyigue, who confirmed the appointment, hailed the governor on his administration’s gender-inclusive policies.

She said the gesture is in fulfilment of Governor Obaseki’s campaign promise to ensure 35 percent inclusion of women in governance in the state.

The appointees, who are made up of 20 Senior Special Assistants and 20 Special Assistants were drawn from all the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

Uyigue advised the appointees to be a reference point in their various local government areas and wards and live up to the confidence reposed on them by the Obaseki-led administration.

She further enjoined them to toe the path of diligence by emulating other female appointees who hold key positions in government and have proven competent in their various offices.

Recall that the governor made similar appointment some months back until they were disbanded.

The new appointments ensure that the womenfolk are given a front-seat role in the decision-making process in their various local council areas.