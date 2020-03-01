Lagos – The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) has announced a one-month closure of Lekki Conservation Centre in Lagos for routine facility maintenance.

A statement issued by Mr Dapo Soneye, NCF’s Spokesman on Sunday said that the maintenance had become necessary in order to give nature enthusiasts and tourists better experience in the centre.

“In a bid to give our esteemed members and tourists better experience, we will be closing Lekki Conservation Centre for facility maintenance between March 1and April 3,’’ Soneye said.

The NCF was founded in 1980 by Shafi Edu and has worked since then on a number of resource management and conservation projects across Nigeria.

However, the environmental non-governmental organization, which works to preserve the natural resources and biodiversity of Nigeria has, at various for a, the raised alarm over a raging eastward erosion threatening to wash away the Lekki Conservation Centre.

The NCF has made repeatedly called for the intervention of both the Federal Government and the Lagos State government to save plants and animals in the forest reserve so as to preserve natural biodiversity in the ecosystem. (NAN)

