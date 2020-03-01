As the Supreme Court today looks into an appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it should review its January 14 judgement in the Imo state governorship election petition, the party has expressed confidence that its legal team will not be found wanting or be sanctioned by the court because the request of the party was not frivolous.

The party said it entertains no fear that the apex court may throw out its petition and sanction its lawyers as it did to counsels to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in the request for a review of the court’s verdict in the Bayelsa state governorship petition.

Five Serie A games off as coronavirus brings chaos to Italian sport

The PDP argued that it presented before the court a different case from that of the APC and its candidate, stating that it wants to prove to the justices of the apex court that they were mislead by the APC in delivering their judgement.

Party spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, insisted that the Supreme Court was misled into taking the decision and that there is room for the court to review and possibly reverse itself based on evidence on ground.

He said that “we hold firmly that there will be no sanctions against our lawyers. Because the reason we went to the Supreme Court is to state clearly that they were misled by the All Progressive Congress (APC) into their judgement.

“We are at the Supreme Court to state clearly that the result of votes the court declared for the APC is even more and larger than the total number of registered voters. And that the highest court in the land was misled into taking that decision. As such, even to the Supreme Court it will be totally unacceptable that they were misled into taking the decision.

“So, we are not confronting the Supreme Court as a political party, No. The PDP and our candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, who has had the opportunity of leading the House of Representatives that has constitutional responsibility to make laws, will not go that way. And our party that nurtured democracy for over 20 years will not confront the Supreme Court.

“We are not confronting the Supreme Court; we are presenting our case before the justices of the court for them to understand that they were misled into taking a decision by political tricksters. And as such I do not see the Supreme Court acting against the PDP”.

The party blamed the rumour of being jittery over the case before the court on the capacity of the APC for political and judicial manipulations.

Meanwhile, the party has rejected the judgment of Kogi state High Court on the governorship primary of PDP which voided its validly conducted governorship primary.

It described the judgment as a classical example of judicial rascality and scandalous travesty of justice which cannot stand, and for which the party will stop at nothing by exploring all legal avenues to immediately set it aside at the appellate court.

The PDP held that the judgment has heavily detracted from the integrity of the Kogi state High Court and has threatened the reputation of the judiciary if not immediately quashed.