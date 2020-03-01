Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has cleared the air on who will succeed him, saying only God will determine his successor.

He made this revelation at the 60th birthday anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service of Senator Akon Eyakenyi, representing Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District at the Destiny International Mission, Uyo on Sunday.

The governor maintained that no man can give power to another man, except God, declaring that the leadership of the state after him will be a collective decision of the people of the state as led by the Almighty God.

He added that he would rather pray that God reveals to him who he wishes to lead the state after him, instead of him trying to play god.

“I don’t have the power to anoint anybody, but my prayer is God whoever you want to succeed me reveal the person to me, so that I don’t waste my time on somebody that will not be.

“Let God show me who to queue behind. I am a mere mortal and I think God will do that,” he asserted.

Gov. Emmanuel said his administration is focused on providing good governance and used the opportunity to appeal to politicians to desist from unnecessary distraction with permutations for the 2023 general elections.

“I want to appeal that for 2020 we want to work. We are out to work in year 2020, so I don’t want any distraction.

“Let nobody come and consult me about any office in the 2020 because at the end nobody will ask you who did you anoint to go for what office, but what God used you to do within your powers and within that time that God gave you.

“We are combing the whole world looking for help everywhere, so let God see our efforts and support what we are doing,” the governor maintained.

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has described Gov. Emmanuel as one of Nigeria’s leaders to look up to in the new political dispensation.

Lawan, who led members of the National Assembly to celebrate with Sen. Eyakenyi, noted that the politics of the new Nigeria, which the 9th Senate stands for, is to a large extent defined by how to reach the desired destination in service delivery, devoid of partisanship.

“I want to say something about the governor. As a politician, he is a decent man, very decent; as a partisan, practising politician, he is a very tolerant leader. …Here is one elected leader who believes we should all walk together to deliver service to Nigerians. Your Excellency, I commend you,” he said.

The Senate president pointed out that the turn-out of senators at the event, irrespective of party affiliations, is a testimony to the worthiness of the Akwa Ibom contingent in the Senate, saying they are worthy representatives and great team players.

