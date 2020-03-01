Kaduna – The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammed-Mamood Abubakar, on Sunday, said that the ministry will set up a comprehensive vector control programme, utilising a robust data base for effective monitoring and evaluation.

Abubakar said this at the flag-off of the National Environmental Response Campaign to eradicate Lassa fever in the country, at Rigasa community in Kaduna.

He said that the evaluation was contained in the National Environmental Sanitation Policy, 2005, which, he said, was under review.

“This programme is borne out of my desire to walk the talk towards implementing the ‘ONE HEALTH’ concept and achieving its goal of providing sustainable healthcare through synergy of health, agriculture and environment sectors.

“We, as ministry, will continue to collaborate with relevant ministries in making a success out of one health.

He said that the ministry would utilise the outcome of the exercise to develop workable tools in determining the extent of rodents’ infestation and the most potent control methods at the household and community levels.

Abubakar said that the ministry would gradually improve by regular pest surveillance involving mapping, preventing infestation and disinfecting, where needed.

He added that the ministry was further taking measures towards delivering the environmental commitment the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s next level agenda.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment is worried by the increase in the prevalence of Lassa fever in the country which continues to claim the invaluable lives of Nigerians.

He said that the ministry was preparing some actionable interventions for the prevention of Lassa fever.

“Today marks the beginning of a robust plan focusing on primary prevention through sound environmental sanitation.

“This and other interventions are aimed at preventing Lassa fever, an array of environmental sanitation-related diseases like cholera, malaria, typhoid and hepatitis.

He said that the ministry was keen on ensuring that the environment was kept clean and tidy for the healthy living of the people of Nigeria, being the most effective tool for preventing diseases, notably infectious and communicable diseases.

“The physical environment, being the most significant determinant of health, undoubtedly plays an important role in disease causation.

According to him, the flag-off promises to be an entry point for a comprehensive environmental response.

“Deratisation is essential in curtailing the breeding of rodents, especially the mammalian rat. This is the aim of the exercise, which has been designed for execution by environmental health officers of the ministry.

Earlier in her speech, the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Halima Lawal, said that improved hygiene could eliminate the disease.

She called on residents to wash hands regularly with soap under running water, cover their mouths and noses properly with handkerchief and tissue paper when sneezing or coughing up to the elbow, where handkerchief was not available.

The Director of Pollution Control, Ministry of Environment, Mr Charles Ike, said that the campaign was the first, due to poor environmental sanitation and hygiene.

He said that the focus of the ministry was to improve hygiene practices through community mobilisation.

“Most of the diseases affecting us are sanitation-related. If only we can improve on our sanitation, we can avert many diseases. (NAN)

