Lagos – The Nasiru Lahi-l- Fatih Society (NASFAT), an Islamic group on Sunday in Lagos, prayed against the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

The one-day prayer was part of the Society’s 25th anniversary celebration.

The Chairman of the anniversary committee, Alhaji Remi Adeseun, during the prayer session at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, enjoined Nigerians to continually pray for the nation.

“Islam is a very comprehensive way of life. The prescription that the epidemiologists are using right now is what the prophet had laid down a thousand years ago.

“These are all consistent to the islamic principle. If you are in an area where there is a plague or disease outbreak, just confine yourself.

“Listen to authorities and do not rely on prayers only. Prayers are helpful but God has also provided the key for every ailment.

“Ailment are afflictions and a test from God, those who bear them and not spread them while seeking cure get the reward from Allah,” he said.

He added that NASFAT was not just praying for Nigeria alone but for the rest of the world, saying that Allah would help contain the virus.

Members also prayed for the peace and unity of the country.

Speaking on the 25th Anniverasay, the chairman said series of programmes had been lined up to commemorate the event.

“We will be having a 2.5km walk for life, which is a direct benefit to our members on March 21 to let everyone know that islam is not a sedentary way of life.

“We will also be having a medical outreach which will cater for everyone across all NASFAT branches.

“There will be lectures that will be given by eminnent leaders of Nigeria which will be held in Abuja, Porthacourt and Lagos on March 10, 18 and 25th respectively,” he said.

The NASFAT Publicity Secretary, Abdulhakeem Yusuf, while speaking with journalists, said the group had also embarked on a media tour as part of the 25th anniversary celebration.

He thanked the media for putting NASFAT on a positive light. (NAN)