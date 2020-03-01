The Bauchi state government has indicated its interest to support local hunters in order to support security agencies ensure lasting peace in the society.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who gave the hint at the weekend at an annual ‘Salala’ festival day organized by the Baushe Hunters held at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square, Bauchi, noted that empowering the local hunters will enable them compliment the efforts of security agencies in the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

“The current insecurity in the country requires the support and intervention of local hunters in order to assist in overcoming the challenges,” Gov. Bala said.

The governor who was represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi, Dr. Ladan Salihu, pledged to provide the necessary support to the local hunters to ensure a crime -free society.

“I commend the organizers of this occasion for selecting Bauchi as the venue of the programme. I implore you to discharge your assigned responsibilities in accordance with the constitution.

READ ALSO: FG to set up vector control programme – Minister

We will provide you with office accommodation and vehicles as requested as this will no doubt ensure effective service delivery,” he stated.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the Hunters Association, Malam Mohammed Tole said the event was organised to enable members share ideas on new methods of operations.

Assuring the governor of the support of the hunters in combating criminal activities in the state, Tole however, called for unity and understanding among members of the group to enable them achieve their set goals.