As Nigeria battles to check the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease, Sen. Umaru Al-Makura (APC/Nasarawa South) has distributed 120 power generating sets to traditional rulers in his constituency to boost enlightenment in the rural areas.

Sen. Al-Makura, while distributing the items in Lafia on Sunday, said that the gesture is to assist the traditional institutions on the critical roles they were expected to play toward mobilising their communities.

“With the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus in Nigeria, the generating sets will power public address systems to be used for mass enlightenment and sensitisation in rural communities that have no electricity,” he said.

According to Sen. Al-Makura, local government offices of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would also benefit from the gesture, adding that apart from the power generating sets being distributed, plans were underway for an economic empowerment scheme for his constituents where 2, 000 beneficiaries would get N10, 000 each.

Also, he revealed that he recently bought special books and other materials worth over N4 million for pupils at the Comprehensive Special School for the Physically Challenged in Lafia.

Governor Abdullahi Sule lauded the people-oriented disposition of Sen. Al-Makura routed through his various intervention programmes for his constituents.

He said that his administration is leveraging on Al-Makura’s legacies and would continue to do so for the benefit of the people and development of the state.

Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of the Border Communities Development Agency, Capt. Junaid Abdullahi, has commended Al-Makura for his people-oriented policies.

Represented by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Sadiq Isah, the executive secretary said that the agency has concluded arrangements to construct two blocks of classrooms at Kwandere and Kanje Primary Schools to support Sen. Al-Makura’s constituency interventions.