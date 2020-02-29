Cameroon star and football icon Samuel Eto’o believes Nigeria’s talent equals the likes of Argentina, France and Brazil.

Eto’o who is currently in Lagos to promote Castle’s 5s Football League competition, has quickly shared views to fire up the spirits of Super Eagles players and biggest fans.

The Cameroon and FC Barcelona legend feels that the issue in Africa lies in the way the continent does or fails to value it’s football.

“Nigeria are on the same level as Brazil, Argentina and France. Sometimes in Africa, we don’t know properly value our football,” Eto’o told Sports Extra via Naija News.