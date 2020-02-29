Gusau – Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the state Commissioner of Science and Technology, Alhaji Bilyaminu Shinkafi as a Federal Commissioner in the National Assembly Service Commission.

The president recently appointed Shinkafi, a Peoples Democratic party (PDP) stalwart and former member of gov. Matawalle cabinet to represent North West in the commission.

The commendation was contained in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Media and Public Enlightenment to the governor and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Friday.

Idris quoted the governor as saying: “the government and the good people of Zamfara State are highly honoured with the appointment of Bilyaminu Shinkafi as a federal Commissioner to represent the North West.

” The appointment is a clear indication that President Muhammadu Buhari has total confidence in the sons and daughters of the State.”

According to the statement, the governor described the President Buhari as a man of honour and integrity, and whoever he appoints to represent the region must be a person of impeccable character that distinguished himself in all ramifications.

Matawalle said that the people were proud of the confidence the president reposed in the sons and daughters of Zamfara.

The governor assured that with Bilyaminu at the National Assembly Service Commission, a lot of positive developments would be achieved.

Matawalle expressed sadness that the State Executive Council would miss Shinkafi for his positive contributions to the development of the state.

He, however, noted that Shinkafi’s appointment is well deserved considering his track record of Service both in the Private and public sectors.

He urged Shinkafi to consider himself an ambassador of the entire north West and lead by example.

The president, on Jan 7, 2020 appointed Shinkafi as Federal Commissioner in the National Assembly Service Commission and the Commission members were inaugurated on Feb. 26.

Shinkafi, who was born in November 1976 attended Kaduna Polytechnic, University of Maiduguri and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria respectively.

A banker, Shinkafi had served as Special Adviser to the Speaker House of Representatives and member House of Representatives from 2011-2015. (NAN)