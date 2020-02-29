Enugu – Police Command in Enugu State has announced the restriction of human and vehicular movements in the state on Saturday, Feb. 29, for Local Government Elections.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Friday that the restriction on Saturday would last between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Ndukwe noted that the restriction, which is to facilitate smooth conduct of the elections, excludes those on essential duties with appropriate approval, such as medical service providers, fire service personnel, those on emergencies and election duties.

“The Command, therefore, enjoins the electorate and the entire citizens of the state to go out on the day of the elections and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“They should abide by all the rules and regulations guiding the elections, as the command will ensure adequate provision of security and a level playing ground for all the political parties during and after the exercise,’’ he said. (NAN)

