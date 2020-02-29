One of the main reasons I’m joining the 2023 race is to stop the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If the presidency is zoned to the South-West in 2023, and Tinubu enters the race I will not only face him but also stop him the Chief Olabode George a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said

Olabode George in an interview said that Nigeria is bigger than Lagos, and even in Lagos, APC has been rigging the elections, Nigeria is on a bigger scale, and what Tinubu, and his cohorts are doing in Lagos, they can’t try it across the country. If they try it, it will boomerang. Tinubu, and APC have been rigging elections in Lagos. Tinubu will meet his political waterloo in 2023 if he runs, and I will be his nemesis.

He also said as am 75 years old man he is still able and fit to lead Nigeria. He said: ‘I must run . Most importantly if 2023 is zoned to the South West, and some people continue to talk about Bola Tinubu, then I must enter the race to stop him. I will face Tinubu, and I will defeat him.

Bode George went on to say: ‘For now, my concern, and what concerns most Nigerians is to stabilize Nigeria. Nigeria is not only wobbling. It is wobbling so badly. Who even knows who will be alive by2023? For now, let’s all join hands to salvage Nigeria. It is when Nigeria is stabilized that we can plan for 2023. We should even allow President Buhari to concentrate on governance now. He has not even spent up to one year in his second term. He should not be distracted.

Speaking on President Buhari’s style of governance he said Buhari can not be caged



How can I believe that President Buhari, a retired general can be caged? Buhari being caged by who? I don’t believe Buhari can be caged by anybody. It is President Buhari as the leader who knows where the shoe pinches. But nothing stops him from taking useful advice that can help move Nigeria forward. The buck stops at the President’s table, and I will never subscribe to the idea that Buhari is being caged. The President has not only seen it all but he is also an experienced civil, and retired military leader capable of taking his own independent decisions.